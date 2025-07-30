Palestinian Journalist killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Hajjaj was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting eastern Gaza City on Wednesday, according to local media sources.

Hajjaj's death adds to the growing toll on media workers in the conflict. Since the beginning of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, at least 230 journalists and media professionals have been killed, with 46 reportedly targeted in connection with their reporting, according to press watchdogs.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York-based media freedom organization, and the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute have consistently ranked Gaza as one of the most dangerous environments for journalists worldwide.

Beyond fatalities, many journalists in Gaza have lost family members, homes, and access to necessities.

With Israel barring international reporters from entering the enclave, Palestinian journalists remain the only source of on-the-ground coverage from within the war zone.

Major international news organizations, including Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Associated Press, BBC News, and Reuters, issued a joint statement expressing grave concern for their Gaza-based colleagues. They warned that many are “increasingly unable to feed themselves and their families” amid mounting food insecurity and infrastructure collapse.