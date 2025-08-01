Palestinian journalist found dead in Gaza home

Shafaq News – Gaza

Palestinian journalist Marwa Muslim was found dead at her home in the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported on Friday.

Muslim worked at Al-Shabab Radio in Gaza, where she hosted several programs, including the morning show Bashaer al-Sabah ("Morning Tidings") and the social affairs program That ("Self").

Her death brings the total number of journalists and media workers killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 232. Photojournalist Ibrahim Hajjaj was the most recent prior to Muslim.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and the Costs of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute list Gaza among the most dangerous environments in the world for media workers. In addition to those killed, many journalists in Gaza have lost family members, homes, and access to basic necessities.

With Israel continuing to bar foreign reporters from entering the enclave, Palestinian journalists remain the sole source of on-the-ground reporting from inside the war zone.