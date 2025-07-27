Palestinian journalist wounded by Israeli fire near Gaza border

Shafaq News – Gaza

A Palestinian journalist working for Yemen Today TV was wounded on Sunday while covering events near the northern edge of the Gaza Strip, local sources confirmed.

Abdalhadi Farahat, a field correspondent, was struck by Israeli army fire in the Al-Sudaniya area, adjacent to the Zikim military zone. The extent of his injuries remains undisclosed.

Farahat was on assignment near the frontline when he came under fire. The Al-Sudaniya region, known in Israeli military terms as Zikim, lies along a tense stretch of the Gaza-Israel border that has witnessed repeated clashes.

His injury adds to the mounting toll on media workers in Gaza. Since the onset of Israel’s war on the enclave in October 2023, at least 228 journalists and media professionals have been killed, including 46 reportedly targeted in connection with their reporting.