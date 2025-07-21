Gaza’s press under fire: Israel kills Palestinian journalist

Shafaq News – Gaza

Palestinian journalist Tamer al-Zaanin was shot dead Monday by Israeli forces during a raid in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian Information Center.

His death adds to the growing toll among Gaza’s press corps, which international watchdogs warn is being deliberately targeted. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has labeled Gaza the most dangerous place in the world for journalists.

At least 228 media workers have been killed since the war began on October 7, 2023, including 46 reportedly targeted for their reporting, RSF stated. Journalists have died both on assignment and at home, often alongside family members, as press offices are bombed and equipment destroyed.

RSF accused Israeli forces of attempting to silence independent journalism and obstruct public scrutiny. The group has filed four cases with the International Criminal Court, urging the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 2222, which aims to protect journalists in conflict zones.

Beyond physical attacks, reporters face communication blackouts, internet cuts, and systematic efforts to block news coverage, RSF warned.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported that 49 journalists are currently imprisoned and at least 480 have been injured since October 7.