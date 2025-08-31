Gaza: Journalist death toll rises to 247

Shafaq News – Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza City killed a Palestinian journalist, the Government Media Office reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of media workers killed since the war began to 247.

The victim, identified as Islam Muhareb Abed, was a correspondent for the Al-Quds Al-Youm satellite channel.

In a statement, the office condemned the attack as part of a “systematic campaign to silence Palestinian reporters,” urging international press unions and media organizations to demand accountability.

Responsibility, it added, extends beyond Israel to the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, charging them with complicity in what it described as “an ongoing genocide.”

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate also denounced the killing as a “war crime,” pledging that Palestinian journalism would continue despite the targeting of reporters. “The camera and the pen will not be silenced by intimidation or assassination.”

The strike adds to warnings from global watchdogs like Reporters Without Borders, which has declared Gaza the world’s most dangerous place for journalists.

According to the syndicate, 49 media workers remain imprisoned since the war began on October 7, 2023.