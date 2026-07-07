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Countries denounces Damascus bombings

Countries denounces Damascus bombings
2026-07-07T10:07:47+00:00

Shafaq News- Amman/ Damascus

Jordan on Tuesday condemned the twin bombings that struck the Syrian capital, Damascus, reaffirming its solidarity with Syria and rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism.

At least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured after two improvised explosive devices detonated near Syria's Tourism Ministry in Damascus. The blast site was outside the security perimeter designated for French President Emmanuel Macron's accommodation and posed no direct threat to his residence or official visit, according to the ministry.

Earlier, international media reported that Macron's motorcade had left his hotel shortly before the explosions and arrived at the People's Palace for talks with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

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