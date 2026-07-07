France, Syria agree to boost reconstruction cooperation

Shafaq News- Damascus

France and Syria agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic cooperation and support the country's reconstruction, with French President Emmanuel Macron announcing joint economic committees to coordinate rebuilding efforts alongside Gulf partners.

Speaking during a Syrian-French business roundtable at the presidential palace in Damascus, Macron said France would help rehabilitate Syria's banking sector and expand cooperation in energy, infrastructure and other key economic sectors, reaffirming Paris' long-term “commitment to Syria's recovery.”

The roundtable preceded the signing of several investment agreements and memorandums of understanding between French and Syrian entities.

Addressing business leaders, Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said Damascus was working to establish a modern investment environment based on institutions and the rule of law, arguing that investors were seeking stable markets integrated into the global economy.

Al-Sharaa noted that the proposed projects include renewing Syria's civil aviation fleet, operating airports, upgrading air navigation systems, exploring offshore energy resources, and modernizing electricity, water, digital infrastructure and civil registry systems.

French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM had signed a 230-million-euro ($270 million) agreement 14 months ago to develop the Port of Latakia before committing an additional 200 million euros ($234 million) to expand its capacity, according to al-Sharaa.

Macron arrived in Damascus earlier today, becoming the first French president to visit Syria since 2009.