Syrian Transitional President’s father warns against privatization

Shafaq News/ Hussein Al-Sharaa, father of Syria’s transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, warned that privatizing the public sector poses "economic" and "sovereignty" risks, and criticized figures abroad opposing the new government.

Privatization Debate

Al-Sharaa denounced plans to privatize state-owned enterprises, calling them a "national asset built over decades," and warned against selling them off to address inefficiencies, arguing that "the issue is not with the public sector itself, but with the mismanagement that has plagued it."

Rather than privatization, he advocated for "restructuring these enterprises to improve efficiency, cut waste, and boost economic output," raising concerns over job security, namely the fate of thousands of workers if privatization proceeds.

He described the privatization push as part of a political maneuver aimed at "reshaping Syria’s economic landscape," linking it to opposition forces seeking to influence the transition period.

Criticism of Opposition Figures

Beyond economic concerns, Al-Sharaa criticized several opposition figures, accusing them of "dishonesty and self-serving narratives."

He singled out Kamel Al-Labwani, accusing him of hypocrisy. "He criticizes those who overthrew the regime in eleven days, claiming they were backed by the US and Israel—despite his own past visits to Israel and his failed attempts to secure support," Al-Sharaa said.

The Syrian transitional President's father also criticized Brigadier General Ahmad Rahal, stating, "For years, he dismissed the opposition’s efforts, yet after their victory, he now speaks as if he were its guardian."

Al-Sharaa defended the new leadership, saying they have "a clear vision and a roadmap for Syria’s future, independent of external influence."