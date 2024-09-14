Syria's Al-Assad appoints former Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali to form new government

Shafaq News/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has issued a decree appointing Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali, to form a new government, state media reported on Saturday.

Al-Jalali's government will replace the outgoing cabinet, which has been operating in a caretaker capacity since parliamentary elections held in mid-July.

Al-Jalali served as Syria's communications minister from 2014 to 2016 and has been under European Union sanctions since 2014 for his role in "responsibility for the violent repression conducted by the regime against civilians."

Born in Damascus in 1969, Al-Jalali previously held the position of deputy minister of communications and technology from 2008 to 2014, according to Syria's state news agency, SANA. Since September 2023, he has been serving as an associate professor and president of the Syrian Private University (SPU).

He holds a PhD in engineering economics from Ain Shams University in Cairo, awarded in 2000, and a Master of Science in civil engineering from the same university in 1997. Al-Jalali also has a postgraduate diploma in civil engineering from Damascus University in 1994 and a bachelor's degree from the same institution in 1992.