IRGC destroys US facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain, downs US MQ-9

Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 8:45)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their forces destroyed American military installations in Kuwait and Bahrain on Wednesday using ballistic missiles and drones, while also downing a US MQ-9 drone over Bushehr province in southern Iran on Wednesday morning.

The IRGC said the operation targeted 85 military facilities at Ali al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain “in retaliation for terrorist American army airstrikes on coastal positions and civilian sites in Hormozgan and Mahshahr provinces.”

Kuwait's military said that its air defense systems repelled attacks involving “missiles and hostile drones.” The Bahraini Ministry of Interior called on all citizens to comply with security and safety instructions issued by competent authorities as sirens sound.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/nhXrpThL4T — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 8, 2026

The siren has been sounded .Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 8, 2026

The US MQ-9 drone was shot down over Khormuj in Bushehr province, “following an American military operation,” the IRGC said, pointing out that its air defense units targeted the aircraft as it approached the area of confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's IRGC downed a US MQ-9 drone over the skies of Khormoj early this morning. The aircraft was struck and destroyed by a new domestically-developed air defense system after 'aerial aggression' by American forces over Bushehr province.Follow https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/CXOUx9y9eL — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) July 8, 2026

Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the IRGC strategic command center, warned that the armed forces will deliver “a crushing response to further American aggression, placing full responsibility on the United States for violating the agreement” with Tehran. “Only shipping routes approved by Tehran are safe for vessels and oil tankers transiting the waterway.”

The Iranian army also warned, “all US bases in the region would be legitimate targets for our drones.”

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the completion of the offensive strikes, hitting over 80 targets.