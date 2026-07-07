Iraqi MP proposes raising mandatory retirement age to 63

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ibtisam al-Hilali, a State of Law coalition deputy, said on Tuesday that a serious parliamentary movement is underway to amend the mandatory retirement age for civil service employees, with the amendment expected to be submitted to the parliament presidency within days for scheduling in upcoming sessions.

Al-Hilali told Shafaq News that the proposed amendment would raise the mandatory retirement age from the current 60 years to 63 years, while keeping the optional retirement age at 50 years for employees with at least 15 years of service.

The move, al-Hilali said, aligns with earlier proposals advanced by the parliamentary finance committee aimed at addressing implementation gaps and retaining experienced staff in state institutions.

The Iraqi parliament had previously voted in 2019 to lower the retirement age from 63 to 60 years, a change that had sparked controversy among civil servants and government experts.

Read more: Proposed retirement age reform in Iraq sparks debate on economic and social impacts