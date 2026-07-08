EIA: Iraq's crude oil exports to US fall in June

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq's crude oil exports to the United States fell to 1.35 million barrels in June, down from 1.625 million barrels in May, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

EIA reported that Iraq exported an average of 107,000 barrels per day during the first week of June, exports fell to zero in the second week, recovered to an average of 71,000 barrels per day in the third week, and returned to zero in the fourth week.

The volatile pattern reflects ongoing disruptions to Iraqi crude shipments amid regional instability. Iraq ranked eighth globally among countries exporting crude to the United States in June, behind Canada, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

Among Arab oil exporters to the US, Iraq held second place. Saudi Arabia led with 2.04 million barrels for the month, while Libya ranked third among Arab nations with 1.11 million barrels.