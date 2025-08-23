Iraq second in US oil imports from OPEC

Shafaq News – Baghdad / US

Iraq emerged as the United States’ second-largest OPEC supplier in May, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Iraq shipped more than 7 million barrels during the month, including 4.790 million barrels of crude oil and 2.324 million barrels of non-condensate oil products.

Overall, US oil imports reached 248.293 million barrels, including 33.813 million barrels from OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia with 10.687 million barrels.