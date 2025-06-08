Iraq's oil export volume to US falls by 21,000 bpd

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States dropped last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that total US crude imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.491M barrels per day (bpd) during the past week—down by 309,000 bpd from the previous week’s 5.800M bpd.

Iraqi oil exports to the US averaged 214,000 bpd, a decline of 21,000 bpd compared to the 235,000 bpd recorded the previous week.

Canada remained the top exporter to the US, shipping an average of 3.519M bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia (578,000 bpd), Brazil (409,000 bpd), and Mexico (387,000 bpd). Both Colombia and Iraq each contributed 214,000 bpd.

Other import sources included Venezuela at 107,000 bpd, Nigeria at 59,000 bpd, and Ecuador at just 4,000 bpd.