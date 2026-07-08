EU aviation agency warns against flying over Iraq and Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Wednesday advised airlines not to operate in Iraqi and Iranian airspace until August 31, citing security tensions and the risk of further military action.

EASA’s updated bulletin replaced a previous notice that expired on Wednesday and had also covered Lebanese airspace. The agency also urged airlines to remain cautious when flying over Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

In the Strait of Hormuz, attacks attributed to Iran damaged Qatar’s LNG tanker Al-Rekayyat and Saudi-flagged crude tanker Wadiyan, prompting four oil and gas tankers to turn back and pushing oil prices up by more than 5%.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later reported strikes on more than 80 targets in Iran in response to attacks on three commercial vessels transiting Hormuz, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it retaliated by hitting 85 US military facilities at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.