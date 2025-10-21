IRGC to Iraq: US and Israeli defenses failed against our missiles

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran will deliver a stronger response to any future attack, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour warned on Tuesday, during a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji.

According to Iranian media, al-Araji met in Tehran with Pakpour who expressed that the US and Israeli defense systems had “failed” to intercept Iranian missiles during the June confrontation.

The 12-day conflict erupted after Israeli strikes on Tehran triggered Iranian missile and drone retaliation. The United States later joined with airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites before President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on June 24.

Al-Araji headed a high-level delegation on a visit to the Islamic Republic, where he met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani.

Discussions focused on the 2023 border-security pact and deepened coordination on counterterrorism, trade, and border management.

