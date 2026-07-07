Messi inspires Argentina comeback from 2-0 down

Shafaq News- Atlanta

Argentina completed a stunning fightback to win 3-2 against Egypt in the World Cup round of 16, with Enzo Fernandez scoring in stoppage time after Lionel Messi had earlier rescued the holders at Atlanta Stadium.

La Albiceleste will face Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, with both sides meeting later on Tuesday for the last remaining place in that section of the draw.

Egypt had moved close to a major upset through goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir frustrated Argentina for long spells and saved a Messi penalty.

Cristian Romero pulled one back after the break before Messi equalized late in normal time from a Gonzalo Montiel assist, turning the match into one of the knockout stage’s biggest dramas. Fernandez then put Argentina ahead in stoppage time, finishing from a Lisandro Martinez assist to complete the comeback and push the defending champions toward the last eight.

Argentina had reached the last 16 after a 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde, while Egypt arrived from a penalty-shootout victory over Australia.

The match, billed around Messi and Mohamed Salah, became a survival test for Argentina and a near-historic night for Egypt.