Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon injure 10: One in critical condition

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon late Sunday injured ten people, including a young girl, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

According to the ministry’s emergency operations center, nine people were wounded in Burj Rahhal in Tyre district, while a separate strike on Zrariyeh in Saida district left a girl in critical condition and transferred to intensive care.

Separately, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli forces crossed the border after midnight from the Khillet Warde area, advancing toward Aita al-Shaab and setting up new positions.

Between November 27, 2024, and June 30, 2025, Israel recorded 3,799 ceasefire violations in Lebanon, including 1,771 ground incursions, 1,916 airspace breaches, and 112 maritime violations, resulting in 195 deaths and 433 injuries.