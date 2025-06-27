Lebanon: One civilian killed and several wounded in Israeli attacks on Nabatiyeh

2025-06-27T11:00:07+00:00

Shafaq News – Nabatiyeh

One civilian was killed and 11 others wounded when an Israeli drone strike hit a residential building in Nabatieh Province, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

Elsewhere in the province, the ministry reported that four people were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted the Ali Al-Taher area in Kfartebnit.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the attacks as “a grave breach of our sovereignty and the ceasefire agreement concluded last November,” warning they also jeopardize Lebanon’s fragile stability.

Despite the truce, Israeli air and artillery strikes have continued across Lebanon’s south and east, with Lebanese authorities documenting over 3,000 ceasefire violations and reporting Israeli forces still stationed at five border positions.

