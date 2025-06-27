Lebanon: One civilian killed and several wounded in Israeli attacks on Nabatiyeh

Shafaq News – Nabatiyeh

One civilian was killed and 11 others wounded when an Israeli drone strike hit a residential building in Nabatieh Province, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

Elsewhere in the province, the ministry reported that four people were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted the Ali Al-Taher area in Kfartebnit.

اسرائيل تشن غارات عنيفة على النبطية.. التفاصيل مع مراسل الجديد https://t.co/tTreuwz0wc — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 27, 2025

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the attacks as “a grave breach of our sovereignty and the ceasefire agreement concluded last November,” warning they also jeopardize Lebanon’s fragile stability.

أُدين بشدة الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية في محيط النبطية، التي تمثّل خرقًا فاضحًا للسيادة الوطنية ولترتيبات وقف الأعمال العدائية التي تم التوصل إليها في تشرين الثاني الماضي، كما تشكّل تهديدًا للاستقرار الذي نحرص على صونه. — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafasalam) June 27, 2025

Despite the truce, Israeli air and artillery strikes have continued across Lebanon’s south and east, with Lebanese authorities documenting over 3,000 ceasefire violations and reporting Israeli forces still stationed at five border positions.