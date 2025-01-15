Lebanon PM-Designate starts talks to form government as Hezbollah, Amal consider boycott

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, as Prime Minister-designate, Nawaf Salam, began meeting with parliamentary blocs to gather their input on forming a new government.

The blocs of Amal Movement and Hezbollah are reportedly leaning toward boycotting the consultations. Meanwhile, intensive discussions are underway with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri at multiple levels.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is scheduled to visit Lebanon on Friday, has reportedly contacted Berri in an effort to de-escalate tensions and encourage the two factions to engage in the state-building process.

After being named Prime Minister-designate on Tuesday, Salam outlined his vision for Lebanon’s future, pledging to establish a “just state for all Lebanese” and to “extend the state’s sovereignty across the entirety of Lebanese territory.”

The story will be updated with further details.