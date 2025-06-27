Israel target Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the Ali Al-Thaher and Rihan hills near the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Thursday, amid rising cross-border hostilities.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that multiple explosions echoed across the region, accompanied by the sound of Israeli jet fighters flying overhead. Surveillance drones were also observed in the skies above several areas in southern Lebanon.

The Ali Al-Thaher area had previously been targeted by Israeli strikes last month, resulting in the death of two civilians.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone dropped a flash bomb near two scrap metal loading vehicles in the town of Ramyah, southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage in the latest attacks. Lebanese authorities have not yet released an official statement.