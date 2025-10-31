Israeli strike kills one, wounds another in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

An Israeli airstrike targeted a motorcycle in the southern Lebanese town of Kounine on Thursday, killing one person and wounding another, according to a statement from Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

#شهيد و #جريح في #كونينصدر عن مركز عمليات طوارئ الصحة التابع لوزارة الصحة العامة بيان أعلن أن غارة العدو الإسرائيلي اليوم على بلدة كونين قضاء بنت جبيل أدت إلى سقوط شهيد وإصابة شخص بجروح. pic.twitter.com/sySc4TL96y — Ministry of Public Health - Lebanon (@mophleb) October 31, 2025

Lebanese authorities have yet to comment on the incident. Earlier this week, President Joseph Aoun ordered the Lebanese army to respond to any Israeli incursions.

Despite the November 27 ceasefire, Israeli forces—still positioned at five locations inside Lebanese territory—continue to bombard southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, and carry out incursions into border towns near the “Blue Line,” a 120-kilometer boundary established by the United Nations in 2000 following Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon.

Lebanese government data show that since the ceasefire, Israeli strikes have killed about 300 people and wounded more than 650. Earlier this week, an Israeli airstrike on a sawmill near the coastal city of Tyre killed two brothers.