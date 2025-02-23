Iran’s Galibaf meets Lebanese President, PM

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, met with the Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, and the Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam in Beirut.

During the meeting, PM Salam affirmed that the Lebanese government is actively using diplomatic and political channels to pressure Israel into completing its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, reiterating the government's commitment, as outlined in its ministerial statement, to rebuilding areas devastated by the recent Israeli conflict.

Addressing concerns about the airport, Salam underscored that ensuring the safety of both the facility and its passengers is the top priority in managing flights to and from Beirut’s International Airport.

Earlier today, Lebanon’s president welcomed Ghalibaf at the presidential palace and formally invited him to visit Tehran. During their meeting, Ghalibaf congratulated Aoun on his election and emphasized the importance of strengthening Lebanese-Iranian relations across various sectors.

President Aoun welcomed Speaker Ghalibaf and his delegation, reflecting on Lebanon’s history of losing great leaders and the sacrifices made during Israel’s recent aggression to defend the country's unity and stability.

He emphasized Lebanon’s exhaustion from external conflicts on its soil and stressed the importance of national unity in confronting threats. Aoun echoed Iran’s constitutional principle of safeguarding national sovereignty, asserting that no individual or group should undermine a country’s political, economic, or military independence under the guise of freedom. “Lebanon paid a heavy price in defense of the Palestinian cause,” he said, expressing his hope for "reaching a just solution.”

Praising the outcomes of the Riyadh Summit, particularly its support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and recognition of the Palestinian Authority as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

The President emphasized Lebanon's commitment to fostering strong and beneficial relations with Tehran for the mutual interests of both nations and their people.