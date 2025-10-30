Lebanon’s Aoun instructs army to act against Israeli incursions

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday ordered Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal to respond to any future Israeli incursions, following an overnight raid on the southern border town of Blida that killed a civilian.

Haykal briefed Aoun on the assault, during which Israeli forces stormed the village and fatally shot municipal worker Ibrahim Salameh as he slept inside the town hall, according to a statement from the presidency.

الرئيس جوزاف عون طلب من قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل تصدي الجيش اللبناني لأي توغل اسرائيلي في الأراضي الجنوبية المحررة، دفاعاً عن الأراضي اللبنانية وسلامة المواطنين. وأطلع العماد هيكل رئيس الجمهورية على تفاصيل التوغل الإسرائيلي الذي حصل في بلدة بليدا واستشهاد احد العاملين في… pic.twitter.com/atqT8StWOT — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) October 30, 2025

Aoun condemned the killing as part of Israel’s “ongoing aggression,” noting it came just hours after a meeting of the committee tasked with overseeing the ceasefire. He urged the body to move beyond documenting violations and enforce accountability under the terms of the November 2024 truce.

On X, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denounced the raid as “a blatant assault on state institutions and national sovereignty,” while the Lebanese Army labeled it a “criminal act,” accusing Israel of breaching UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

ان التوغل الإسرائيلي في بلدة بليدا واستهدافها المباشر لموظّفٍ في البلدية أثناء تأدية واجبه، هو اعتداءٌ صارخ على مؤسسات الدولة اللبنانية وسيادتها.أتقدّم بالتعازي الحارّة إلى عائلة الشهيد إبراهيم سلامة الذي اغتيل أثناء قيامه بواجبه. كلّ التضامن مع أهلنا في الجنوب والقرى الأمامية… — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) October 30, 2025

Local media reported that the Israeli unit, backed by military vehicles and off-road equipment, pushed more than a kilometer into Lebanese territory around 1:30 a.m., with residents hearing cries for help from inside the town hall during the three-hour operation.

بتاريخ ٢٠٢٥/١٠/٣٠ فجرًا، توافرت معلومات حول إطلاق نار في محيط مبنى بلدية بليدا - مرجعيون. على الفور، توجهت دورية من الجيش إلى المكان، حيث تبيّن أن وحدة بريّة معادية توغلت داخل البلدة، وأطلقت النار على مبنى البلدية، واستهدفت أحد موظفيها ما أدى إلى استشهاده.إن ما أقدم عليه العدو… pic.twitter.com/o6Az696k5L — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) October 30, 2025

Israel later claimed it had targeted “Hezbollah infrastructure” without acknowledging Salameh’s killing, a statement the Lebanese Army dismissed as fabricated while confirming ongoing coordination with UNIFIL through the joint mechanism committee.

#عاجل 🔸خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية وفي إطار نشاط لقوات جيش الدفاع لتدمير بنية تحتية إرهابية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة قرية بليدا بجنوب لبنان، رصدت القوات مشتبهًا به داخل المبنى حيث شرعت القوة في الإجراءات الهادفة لتوقيف مشتبه به.🔸لحظة تحديد تهديد مباشر على أفراد القوة… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 30, 2025

Despite the November 27 ceasefire, Israeli forces—still positioned at five locations inside Lebanese territory—continue to bombard southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, and carry out incursions into border towns near the “Blue Line,” a 120-kilometer boundary established by the United Nations in 2000 following Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon.

Lebanese government data show that since the ceasefire, Israeli strikes have killed about 300 people and wounded more than 650. Earlier this week, an Israeli airstrike on a sawmill near the coastal city of Tyre killed two brothers.