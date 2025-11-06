Lebanon condemns Israeli strikes: Aggressions against negotiation intensions

Shafaq News - Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun described the latest Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon as “a full-fledged crime and a heinous political offense.”

During a cabinet session, Aoun said that “whenever Lebanon expresses openness to peaceful negotiations to resolve outstanding issues with Israel, the latter escalates its aggression against Lebanese sovereignty and flaunts its disregard for UN Resolution 1701.”

The president accused Israel of “persistently violating its commitments under the cessation of hostilities agreement,” noting that “nearly a year has passed since the ceasefire took effect, and during that time Israel has spared no effort to demonstrate its rejection of any negotiated settlement between the two countries… your message has been received.”

رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون: ان ما قامت به إسرائيل اليوم في جنوب لبنان يعد جريمة مكتملة الأركان ليس فقط وفقا لأحكام القانون الدولي الإنساني الذي يجرم استهداف المدنيين وترويعهم وإجبارهم على النزوح من ديارهم، بل يعد كذلك جريمة سياسية نكراء، فكلما عبر لبنان عن انفتاحه على نهج… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) November 6, 2025

The Lebanese Armed Forces condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them “a continuation of the enemy’s destructive policy aimed at destabilizing Lebanon, expanding devastation in the south, and obstructing the army’s full deployment as required under the cessation of hostilities agreement.”

In an official statement, the army affirmed continued coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), emphasizing that “the partnership between the two sides remains characterized by a high level of trust and cooperation.”

أطلق العدو الإسرائيلي موجة واسعة من الاعتداءات في الجنوب، مستهدفًا عدة مناطق وبلدات. إن هذه الاعتداءات المدانة هي استمرار لنهج العدو التدميري الذي يهدف إلى ضرب استقرار لبنان وتوسيع الدمار في الجنوب، وإدامة الحرب وإبقاء التهديد قائمًا ضد اللبنانيين، إضافة إلى منع استكمال انتشار… pic.twitter.com/15IaA6uRvB — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) November 6, 2025

For its part, the Israeli military said it had targeted facilities belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, claiming the group “placed them among civilians.” The statement added that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had “taken measures to avoid harming civilians,” asserting that Hezbollah’s “terrorist infrastructure” violates understandings between Lebanon and Israel and “endangers Lebanese civilians.”