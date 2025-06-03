Iran’s FM reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday at the Presidential Palace, the Lebanese Presidency said without providing further details.

Araghchi arrived in Beirut earlier today from Cairo, continuing a diplomatic tour focused on enhancing Iran’s relationships with neighboring countries.

“In the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic, priority is given to neighboring countries and the West Asia region,” Araghchi told reporters upon arriving. “Our relationship with Lebanon is longstanding and built on mutual respect. We are committed to continuing this partnership based on shared interests.”

The Iranian minister reaffirmed Tehran’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating, “Lebanon’s stability is vital to the region. Iran has always stood by Lebanon and will continue to support it—especially against the occupation by the Zionist regime.”

During his stay, Araghchi met with his counterpart, Youssef Raji, and scheduled talks with senior Lebanese leaders, including Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.