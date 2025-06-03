Iran’s Araghchi in Beirut: No compromise on uranium enrichment

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday ruled out any compromise on uranium enrichment, calling it a “non-negotiable national red line” during a visit to Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived in Beirut earlier today from Cairo, continuing a diplomatic tour focused on enhancing Iran’s relationships with neighboring countries.

At a book event promoting Power of Negotiation, Araghchi dismissed the latest US proposal on Iran’s nuclear program as “vague and insufficient,” pledging a formal reply based on Tehran’s national interests.

His comments follow five rounds of indirect negotiations with US envoy Steve Witkoff, as talks aimed at reviving the stalled nuclear deal gain urgency.

In Beirut, Araghchi held meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, where he reiterated Iran’s support for Lebanon, framing the partnership as one of “mutual respect.” “Lebanon’s stability is vital to the region. Iran has always stood by Lebanon and will continue to support it—especially against the occupation by the Zionist regime.”

He also visited the shrine of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, assassinated by Israel on September 27, 2024.