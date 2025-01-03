Heightened security at Beirut Airport: Iranian plane inspected over suspected Hezbollah funds

Shafaq News/ Security authorities at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport conducted a meticulous inspection of an Iranian Mahan Air flight after intelligence suggested it might be transporting funds for Hezbollah.

The investigation raised concerns about Iran’s influence in Lebanon and the suspected transfer of financial resources to the group. Security sources revealed that suspicions heightened when an Iranian diplomat carrying two suitcases refused to permit an inspection of their contents.

Following routine security procedures, initial suspicions prompted further investigations. However, the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, through Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, clarified that the suitcases contained financial documents and funds strictly intended for the embassy’s operational expenses.

The embassy emphasized that the contents were unrelated to Hezbollah, citing protections under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which grants diplomats immunity. Based on this explanation, the suitcases were cleared for passage.

This incident reflects the changing security landscape at Rafic Hariri International Airport, which has historically been accused of serving as a covert channel for Hezbollah to acquire Iranian weapons and funds. With the Lebanese army assuming a supervisory role at the airport, such activities appear to be under increasing scrutiny.

Observers suggest these measures may signal a potential decline in Iran and Hezbollah’s operational leverage in Lebanon. However, this shift has not come without backlash.

Hezbollah supporters gathered outside the airport to protest the inspection, accusing Lebanese authorities of targeting Iran and its allies. Despite the demonstrations, security experts see the inspection as a significant step toward curbing Iran’s influence in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, questions linger regarding Iran’s ongoing strategies to channel financial and logistical resources to its regional allies. As strict security measures remain in place at the airport, future movements by Iranian officials and entities may face heightened challenges.