Shafaq News/ Lebanese MP Nazih Matta from the Lebanese Forces Party stated, on Saturday, that Lebanon is actively working to reclaim sovereignty over critical facilities, such as airports and border control, amid what he described as "Iranian attempts to undermine the country’s independence."

"Tehran is not accustomed to having its planes inspected upon arrival in Lebanon, benefiting from significant support by Hezbollah to transport weapons and funds," Matta told Al-Hurra.

On Friday, Lebanese authorities conducted a detailed inspection of an Iranian Mahan Air flight after receiving intelligence suggesting it might be carrying funds for Hezbollah. The scrutiny intensified when an Iranian diplomat refused to allow two of his suitcases to be searched.

The Iranian Embassy later clarified through Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the suitcases contained financial documents and operational funds for the embassy, unrelated to Hezbollah. Diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961) allowed the suitcases to pass unsearched.

This incident underscores the changing security measures at Rafic Hariri International Airport, previously accused of facilitating covert transfers of Iranian weapons and funds to Hezbollah. The Lebanese army’s enhanced role in airport security has increased scrutiny of such activities, raising questions about Iran and Hezbollah’s diminishing influence in Lebanon.

The stepped-up inspections have sparked protests from Hezbollah supporters, who accused Lebanese authorities of "unfairly targeting Iran and its allies."

Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Peter Brookes criticized Iran’s actions, stating that its policies have "brought nothing but trouble" to Lebanon and the region.

"The Lebanese people want to determine their own destiny without interference," he said, noting the parallels to post-Syrian withdrawal practices.

Observers link the incident to broader regional dynamics, including strikes on Iranian-affiliated groups by Israel amidst the Gaza war and heightened tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border. These shifts, they suggest, may signal "a waning of Iran and Hezbollah’s operational dominance in Lebanon."