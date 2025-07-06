Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanese towns amid ongoing ceasefire violations

Shafaq News – Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on multiple areas in Lebanon on Sunday, targeting sites in both the Bekaa Valley and southern regions.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli aircraft struck the heights of Flawi, west of Baalbek, and the town of Kafr Melki in the southern city of Saida. The report also noted intense overflights by Israeli fighter jets and reconnaissance drones over the western and central sectors of Tyre, where residents reported hearing a powerful explosion—believed to be an airstrike.

Meanwhile, Israel’s public broadcaster said the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon.

غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت أطراف بلدتي ارزي - برج رحال قضاء #صور pic.twitter.com/luek1K0GsA — هنا لبنان (@thisislebnews) July 6, 2025

From November 27, 2024, to June 30, 2025, Israel committed 3,799 violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. These included 1,771 ground breaches, over 1,916 airspace violations, and 112 maritime infractions. As a result of these violations, 195 people were killed and 433 others were injured.