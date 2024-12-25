Israel and Hamas trade accusations over ceasefire agreement delay

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, on Wednesday, to the Hamas movement after the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza stalled, accusing the group of lying and backtracking on agreements.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office said that the movement “is lying and reneging on the understandings already reached and continuing to make it difficult for the negotiations.”

Today, Hamas attributed in a statement the postponement of reaching an agreement to “new Israeli issues and conditions concerning withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of displaced persons."

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed that the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire agreement would unfold in stages. While not providing full details, he emphasized Israel's demands for control over the Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors.

PM Netanyahu also stated that the war would not end until Hamas' military capabilities are fully destroyed and reiterated the importance of Israeli control over both.

While details about the number of hostages to be released remain uncertain, reports suggest that the initial stage of the deal would involve the release of a small number of sick or wounded hostages, excluding soldiers.