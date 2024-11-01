Israel launches investigation into document leak involving Hamas

Shafaq News/ Israel announced on Friday the launch of an investigation led by the police and the Shin Bet security agency into the leak of documents.

The investigation centers on the release of documents attributed to Hamas that the Israeli military had obtained in Gaza. According to sources, these documents were altered to support the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning to smuggle prisoners through the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu's alleged aim was to bolster his stance by advocating for the continued presence of Israeli forces in their position along the borders between Gaza and Egypt. In light of the investigation, several of Netanyahu's office staff have sought legal consultation.

The Israeli Supreme Court is set to review, on Sunday, requests from Israeli media calling for the lifting of the gag order imposed on details surrounding the probe.

Opposition leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid have accused Netanyahu of responsibility for the "leak and security breach." In a post on X Lapid wrote: “Netanyahu is personally responsible for every paper, word, or piece of information that comes out of his office… We have tough enemies abroad, but the danger from within and at the most sensitive decision-making centers shakes the foundations of the confidence of the citizens of Israel in the prosecution of the war, and in handling the most sensitive and explosive security issues.”

Responding to the allegations, Netanyahu stated that he also supports the removal of the publication ban on the investigation. He defended himself by asserting, “The ongoing obfuscation serves as a cover for deliberate and malicious slander against the Prime Minister’s Office.”