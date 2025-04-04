Kurdish Ilam’s waterfall wonderland: Escape to Absharan

Shafaq News/ Nestled 20 kilometers northeast of the Bahleh Zarinabad area in Dehloran city, Ilam Province, homeland of the Feyli Kurds, the village of Absharan, known locally as “Kharbazan,” is quietly emerging as a haven for travelers and nature lovers.

Surrounded by dense forests and rugged peaks, Absharan captivates with its breathtaking chain of seven waterfalls. These cascades descend from Mount Kabirkuh, carving through the village in a series of streams, deep pools, and lush greenery that stir both awe and calm.

A Stairway of Water and Stone

Among the seven waterfalls, four stand out for their scale and beauty. The journey begins with “Darvuli I,” a wide, graceful fall framed by natural rock ledges. A short trek reveals “Darvuli II,” followed by a quieter cascade nestled in moss-covered stone.

At the trail’s end awaits “Suleiman Shah Waterfall,” the tallest and most striking of the group. Its waters plunge into a deep natural basin—Suleiman Shah Pool—a favored spot for swimming and fishing. Nearby, the forest offers cool shade and striking photo opportunities.

Between Suleiman Shah and “Baza Val” Waterfall, several smaller cascades known as “Tafilik” add to the area’s layered beauty. Two are commonly considered the fifth and sixth in the sequence, each adding depth and rhythm to the terrain.

Traces of Heritage: The Old Watermill

Absharan’s charm isn’t only in its landscape—it also echoes with history. Beside one of the waterfalls stand the remains of “Tahoune Meh Mi,” a traditional watermill once powered by the cascading flow. Though now silent, its carved channel still guides the eye and imagination, offering a glimpse into the village’s self-sufficient past.

Beyond Absharan: The Majestic Abtaf

Not far from the village, along the Meymeh–Zarinabad road near Zarab, lies another marvel—Abtaf Waterfall. Vast and powerful, Abtaf is considered one of Iran’s largest and most impressive falls. Its dramatic descent and surrounding meadows, especially vivid in spring and summer, draw visitors from across the region.

A Fragile Beauty, Gaining Attention

Despite its natural wealth, Absharan remains largely undeveloped—without marked trails, rest stops, or formal conservation measures. Yet growing interest suggests that may soon change. As word spreads and foot traffic increases, the challenge will be preserving what makes this place unique.

Absharan is more than a hidden gem—it is a living tapestry of nature, memory, and potential. In its waterfalls and ruins, silence and song, it offers a reminder of what endures when nature and heritage are left to speak for themselves.