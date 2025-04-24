Visit Kurdistan: Feel the breeze, hear the rush at Bekhal Waterfall

Shafaq News/ Hidden in the highlands of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Bekhal Waterfalls offer a refreshing retreat for travelers seeking cool mountain air and stunning natural beauty. Located just 7 kilometers from Rawanduz and about 130 kilometers northeast of Erbil city, the waterfalls attract thousands of visitors each year.

A Natural Gem in Erbil Province

Bekhal sits on the road connecting Rawanduz to the historic Hamilton Road, surrounded by steep cliffs and dense greenery. The waterfall cascades down limestone rock formations, creating a constant mist and a distinctive rushing sound that defines the area’s atmosphere. The water originates from mountain springs and flows year-round, making Bekhal a reliable destination in all seasons.

The site’s accessibility and scenic views have made it a staple in domestic tourism. The area is especially popular with families seeking a weekend escape, couples on romantic getaways, and Iraqi tourists from Baghdad, Basra, and Kirkuk eager to experience Kurdistan’s cooler climate. Kurdish diaspora visitors and adventure travelers also frequent the site during the warmer months.

Beyond its natural appeal, Bekhal holds deep emotional value for many locals, often associated with childhood memories, school trips, and family gatherings. For residents of the Region, it stands as more than a scenic site—it is a place of shared history and personal connection.

A Timeless Retreat

Bekhal Waterfall offers cool mist, lush surroundings, and the rhythmic rush of water—a refreshing pause from the road. Nearby landmarks such as Gali Ali Beg Waterfall, Rawanduz Canyon, and the Korek Mountain cable car provide further opportunities to immerse in the region’s natural beauty, making Bekhal a key highlight on any northern Iraq itinerary.

The steady increase in visitor numbers—especially from the Arab world and abroad—has been further bolstered by the stable security conditions in Erbil province. As tourism grows, Bekhal continues to stand out as both a destination and a symbol of Kurdistan’s welcoming spirit.

For travelers looking to escape the heat, reconnect with nature, or simply enjoy the soothing sound of falling water, Bekhal Waterfalls are a highlight of any journey through the Kurdistan Region.

Water, Walks, and Wonders

Visitors can explore paved walkways around the waterfall, climb steps alongside the cascade, or relax in shaded seating areas. The site is lined with small restaurants and tea shops serving grilled meats, fresh bread, and Kurdish specialties. Vendors offer local produce, sweets, and souvenirs, enhancing the tourist experience.

For those looking to explore further, hiking paths and picnic areas extend into the nearby hills, while photographers enjoy panoramic views from the surrounding cliffs.

Best Time to Feel the Falls

The best time to visit Bekhal is between April and October, when the weather is mild to warm and the surrounding landscape is at its most vibrant. In spring, wildflowers bloom across the hills. In summer, the falls offer a cool contrast to Iraq’s scorching plains. Autumn brings a golden hue to the Region’s forests, while winter visits are less common due to icy roads and limited access.

Your Road to the Waterfall

Bekhal is easily reached by car from Erbil in about 1.5 to 2.5 hours, via Shaqlawa, Harir, and Rawanduz. The route is scenic and well-paved, though traffic can be heavy during holidays. Parking is available near the entrance, with fees typically ranging between 1,000 to 5,000 IQD ($0.76 to $3.82). Entry to the waterfall is free of charge.

For those relying on public transport, shared taxis and minibuses operate from Erbil to Soran, with fares around 3,000 IQD ($2.29). From Soran, visitors can take another shared taxi to Rawanduz for approximately 1,000 IQD, followed by a local taxi to Bekhal for around 10,000 IQD.

Alternatively, travelers already in Rawanduz can reach the site on foot via a 4-kilometer hike, which takes 1 to 2 hours and offers picturesque views of the surrounding landscape. The trail can be steep, so proper footwear and early starts are recommended.

Government Support and Tourism Development

In recent years, the Kurdistan Regional Government has prioritized infrastructure development in key tourism sites like Bekhal. These efforts include improvements to roads, regulated pricing to prevent tourist exploitation, installation of signage, and regular maintenance and cleanup campaigns.

The Director of Marketing at the Erbil Tourism Authority, Serwan Tawfiq, revealed to Shafaq News, “Our goal is to promote sustainable tourism through local engagement, clean environments, and quality infrastructure. Bekhal is central to this effort."

Initiatives are underway to develop eco-tourism in the Region, with plans to involve local communities and promote environmentally responsible travel, he added.