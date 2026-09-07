Shafaq News- Beirut

At least 11 people were killed and five others wounded in Israeli strikes across the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon early Monday, according to Lebanese media.

In Kfar Remman, Israeli warplanes struck a three-story residential building shortly after midnight, killing nine people, including two infants, and wounding five others.

An Israeli drone also targeted a civilian vehicle in the town, killing two paramedics from the Islamic Risala Scout Association, a Lebanese scouting and emergency-response organization.

Israeli aircraft simultaneously carried out a series of raids on Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and Arabsalim, also in the Nabatieh district.

In Deir Al-Zahrani, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning overnight for a building and neighboring structures, instructing residents to move at least 300 meters away. Israeli warplanes destroyed the building about 22 minutes later.

The Israeli army described the site as a Hezbollah facility and linked the attack to a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement, accusing the group of launching an explosive-laden drone toward Israeli forces. Hezbollah has yet to comment on the accusation.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى مواطني لبنان وتحديدًا سكان دير الزهراني🔸 في أعقاب الانتهاك الصارخ لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار من قبل تنظيم حزب الله الإرهابي، بعد إطلاق مسيّرة مفخخة باتجاه قوات جيش الدفاع، فإن نشاط حزب الله الإرهابي يُجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي… pic.twitter.com/t9oAKC0TRh — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) September 6, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and Sept. 6 at 4,362 killed and 12,378 wounded.

The Lebanese Armed Forces have documented more than 5,000 Israeli attacks on the country since the framework agreement was signed in June, a Lebanese military official told CNN.