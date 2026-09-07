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Ford Middle East and North Africa today announced the appointment of Shimal Al Jazeera Auto-Trading and Commercial Agencies (SAT) as its distributor partner in Iraq, effective 1 October 2026.

SAT, a strategic alliance between March Holding and Alayyan Group, will be responsible for Ford vehicles sales, genuine parts and aftersales services in Iraq.

March Holding is a regional investment group managing a diversified portfolio of over ten companies in strategic sectors across the Iraqi market, including technology, financial services, digital solutions, and e‑commerce. Alayyan Group is one of the region’s most established automotive distributors with over 50 years of industry expertise. Together, their strong combined market experience and local capabilities position SAT well to support Ford's continued growth and strengthen the customer experience across the country.

The appointment reflects Ford's long-term commitment to Iraq and its focus on expanding access to Ford vehicles, genuine parts and aftersales support. Working with SAT, Ford will continue to strengthen its sales and service presence and build on the trust Iraqi customers have placed in the brand.

"Iraq is an important market for Ford, and we are committed to serving our customers there for the long term,” said Ravi Ravichandran, President, Ford Middle East and North Africa. “SAT shares our focus on delivering quality and putting customers first. Its capabilities and local-market understanding will help us strengthen the Ford experience across the ownership journey, from purchase through aftersales.”

Mohamad Alayyan, CEO, Shimal Al Jazeera (SAT) said: “Ford carries a legacy in Iraq that few automotive brands can claim. For generations, it has been a brand that Iraqi customers have trusted. Our role is not simply to distribute vehicles —it is to be worthy of that trust. SAT was built with the infrastructure, expertise, and long-term commitment to deliver the Ford experience that Iraqi customers deserve.”

Yasin Al-Saati, General Manager, SAT, highlighted: “We see a significant opportunity for Ford in Iraq, and our role is to help unlock that potential over the years ahead. By combining SAT’s local market knowledge with Ford’s global strengths, we are well positioned to support the brand's continued success and broaden its reach in one of the region’s most promising markets.”

Ravichandran added: “We would also like to thank Al Kasid for its contribution to representing Ford in Iraq over the past nine years. We will work closely with its team to support a smooth transition for customers.”

Ford and Al Kasid will work together through 30 September 2026 to maintain continuity of operations and support customers throughout the transition. During this period, customers can continue to purchase Ford vehicles and access genuine parts and vehicle service through Al Kasid facilities. Following the transition, Ford vehicle warranties, service support and parts availability will continue.

Further details on SAT locations, service centers and customer touchpoints will be shared closer to start of operations.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles (“EVs”) along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Shimal Al Jazeera Auto-Trading and Commercial Agencies (SAT)

Shimal Al Jazeera Auto-Trading and Commercial Agencies (SAT) is a specialized automotive distribution company in Iraq, established through a strategic partnership between March Holding —a regional investment group with significant interests across key economic sectors —and the Alayyan Group, which brings decades of proven expertise in vehicle distribution. Alayyan Group is the official representative of several leading automotive brands in the region, including Hyundai, Kia, BYD, ISUZU, Geely, and GAC Motor.

SAT serves as the official distributor of Ford Motor Company in Iraq, with operations commencing October 1, 2026. The company is building a nationwide network of showrooms and certified service centers designed to deliver a consistent, high-standard customer experience across the full ownership lifecycle —from purchase through aftersales, ensuring the availability of genuine spare parts and responsive technical support of global standards.

Driven by a customer-first philosophy, SAT is committed to elevating automotive ownership in Iraq by combining operational excellence with forward-looking innovation —reinforcing the global standards of the brands it represents.

To find out more about the company, visit https://linktr.ee/fordiraqsat

Disclaimer: This is paid sponsored content. The news and editorial staff of Shafaq News had no role in this material.