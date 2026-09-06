Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has begun restoration work on the weathered temples of the ancient Aqarquf Ziggurat west of Baghdad, with an Italian archaeological delegation joining the mission, the country's General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage said on Sunday.

The project, carried out in cooperation with Italian Professor Nicola Marchetti, addresses damage to the temples' brick and mud-brick walls, including deteriorated sections and cracks that threaten their stability. Conservation teams are reinforcing the walls of the nearly 3,400-year-old site while preserving its original character.

The work forms part of Iraq's wider efforts to protect archaeological sites and preserve their historical and cultural value, using conservation methods based on international standards and scientific practices for heritage sites.

Aqarquf, also known as Aqar Quf, was part of Dūr-Kurigalzu, a religious and royal center founded by Kassite King Kurigalzu I in the 14th century B.C. The city served as the capital of the Kassite kingdom in Mesopotamia.

The ziggurat and surrounding temples stand about 30 km west of central Baghdad in Abu Ghraib district, making the site one of the most prominent remnants of the Kassite period near the Iraqi capital.

Read more: 150,000 archaeological sites, 556 tourists: Iraq's oil economy explains the gap