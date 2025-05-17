Khan Murjan: Baghdad's timeless landmark under restoration

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq celebrated the restoration of one of Baghdad’s most significant heritage landmarks, Khan Murjan—a structure dating back to 1358 AD (760 AH).

The event, marking 30 percent completion of the restoration, was organized by the Liwan Organization for the Preservation of Iraqi Cultural Heritage, in collaboration with the Baghdad Cultural Center and the Association of Baghdad Cultural Councils.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Muna Abdul-Razzaq, head of Liwan, explained that the restoration effort began following her visit to Baghdad in 2012, where the urgent need to preserve Khan Murjan became evident. A two-year restoration plan was later approved by the Antiquities and Heritage Authority.

Funded with $400,000 from the Swiss-based Alif Organization, the project includes scientific collaboration with experts from Britain, Germany, and France. Advanced 3D laser scanning technology has also been used to document the site.

Work to date has focused on cleaning, repairing damaged sections, and analyzing water sources, in coordination with the Baghdad Municipality and researchers from Oxford and London universities.

In addition, Fawzi Akram Tarzi, head of the Turkmen Culture Office, urged for greater support from the Ministry of Culture and the Antiquities Authority. He also described Khan Murjan as a “literary and cultural landmark” that embodies the depth of Baghdad’s heritage.

Historically, Khan Murjan stands as one of Baghdad’s most prominent covered inns. It offered lodging for merchants and travelers, safeguarded goods—particularly silk fabrics—and served as a venue for commercial exchanges within its central courtyard.