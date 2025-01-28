Malls and Modernity: The changing face of Baghdad's historical identity

Shafaq News/ Baghdad, the city of a thousand minarets, has long been a beacon of Islamic civilization and Arab heritage, famed for its iconic domes, narrow alleys, bustling traditional markets, and the storied architecture of the Abbasid era. Yet, in recent years, the city’s historical identity has faced a subtle yet significant transformation. The rise of modern malls is reshaping its urban landscape and stirring debate over how progress should coexist with cultural preservation.

Since 2003, Baghdad has witnessed a rapid boom in commercial developments, with modern malls becoming a ubiquitous feature of its urban sprawl. These malls, designed with contemporary standards emphasizing convenience and integration, offer spacious layouts, eco-friendly materials, ample parking, and modern amenities such as elevators, restrooms, and green spaces.

Jadriya Mall, located in one of Baghdad’s most upscale neighborhoods, epitomizes this trend. Serving as both a commercial hub and a leisure destination, the mall represents the promise of modernity and economic growth. However, this surge in mall development has also sparked concerns over urban planning, environmental sustainability, and the erosion of Baghdad's cultural character.

The environmental impact of this construction boom is hard to ignore. Modern malls require vast resources, from energy-intensive cooling systems to the concrete and steel that form their foundations. The urban heat island effect—where dense urban areas absorb and retain more heat than their rural surroundings—has intensified due to the unchecked spread of these massive structures.

Experts argue that the absence of centralized planning has allowed individual interests to overshadow the collective good.

“Malls are frequently constructed without sufficient parking or consideration for the city’s architectural harmony, further contributing to Baghdad’s urban disarray,” Contractor Fuad Ali said.

Addressing this tension the government has taken some steps in this direction, most notably through the Baghdad Comprehensive City Development Plan 2030. This initiative seeks to harmonize the city’s economic, social, and environmental dimensions by relocating industrial zones, enhancing residential areas, and implementing efficient public transit systems.

Importantly, the plan prioritizes the preservation of Baghdad’s cultural identity, outlining measures to safeguard historic landmarks, restore traditional neighborhoods, and protect natural environments.

Parliamentary oversight has also begun to address the unchecked spread of malls and other commercial developments. Saeb Al-Hijami, a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Investment and Development, told Shafaq News that the committee is actively working on recommendations to regulate shopping centers and private colleges to preserve Baghdad’s landmarks and infrastructure.

Al-Hijami emphasized the need for “strict criteria in site selection, ensuring that new developments align with urban planning goals and do not disrupt the city’s cultural or architectural landscape. While these measures are a step in the right direction, the challenge lies in bridging the gap between policy and practice.”

As the city continues to evolve, the question remains: can Baghdad retain its soul while embracing the trappings of the modern world?