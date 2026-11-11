Shafaq News- Baghdad /Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday's trading steady in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 169,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad recorded 168,900 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from Tuesday's rate.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 169,500 dinars and bought it at 168,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price was 169,000 dinars, and the buying price was 168,900 dinars per 100 dollars.