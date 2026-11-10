Shafaq News- Suwayda

Water shortages, financial and administrative challenges, and insecurity are worsening the crisis in Syria's Suwayda province, Mahmoud Hamza, deputy director of the Suwayda Water and Sanitation Company, told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Hamza reported that Al-Thaala wells in western Suwayda, a major water source for the province, had been deliberately sabotaged. Before the damage, the wells supplied Suwayda city with approximately 15,000 cubic meters of water, in addition to another 8,000 cubic meters from other local wells. The city's current supply has fallen to around 10,000 cubic meters, Hamza said.

Although supplies remain below actual demand, Hamza maintained that the available quantities could still support a carefully organized distribution system that ensures fair access to water.

Fuel shortages have further undermined the company's operations. “Its fuel allocation has fallen from approximately 500,000 liters to just 12,000 liters”.

While water shortages affect several Syrian provinces, Suwayda faces additional challenges because its water supply depends on deep groundwater wells reaching depths of 500 to 700 meters. To keep services running, the company has increasingly relied on solar power, with support from local communities helping sustain water supplies.

Hamza described the company's efforts since July 2025 as a significant achievement, given the difficult operating conditions.

Meanwhile, the Suwayda Water and Sanitation Company is working to rehabilitate several inactive wells in areas under government control. Its director-general, Wael Al-Shariti, who is based in Damascus, is coordinating with international organizations and relevant authorities to secure support for the rehabilitation efforts.

Hamza expressed hope that water supplies would improve in the coming days once the Al-Thaala wells resume operations.

Khaled Abu Fakhr, head of the company's press office, told Shafaq News that maintaining institutional coordination with authorities in Damascus remains essential. He also highlighted the contribution of international organizations in helping the company sustain its operations.

The company publishes regular updates on its official social media page to promote fair water distribution. Residents can also submit complaints through a dedicated complaints box, allowing officials to investigate reported problems and take appropriate legal action.

Suwayda experienced armed clashes in July 2025 between local groups and Bedouin tribal fighters, which escalated following the intervention of government forces. The violence caused casualties and widespread displacement while damaging infrastructure and essential services, including water and electricity, further complicating efforts to maintain public services across the province.