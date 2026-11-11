Shafaq News

Gold ‌prices ticked up on Wednesday after a nearly 3% slide in the previous session, but gains were limited as stronger-than-expected US inflation data cemented expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike ​next month, weighing on bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,057.33 per ounce at 0637 ​GMT after falling nearly 3% to $4,017.21 on Tuesday. US gold ⁠futures for December delivery gained 0.9% to $4,065.40.

"We're seeing a technical retracement against Tuesday's heavy ​losses, as bears book profits and wait for the next catalyst. Hot CPI ​and hawkish Fed comments have revived tightening expectations," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at StoneX.

The odds of a half-percentage-point Fed rate hike next month surged on Tuesday after data showed ​US inflation accelerated more than expected in October and policymakers signalled a willingness ​to tighten policy more aggressively.

Traders now see a 100% probability of a rate increase in December, ‌up ⁠from 84% prior to the data, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Although gold is typically seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

"If we see positive developments in ​the Middle East that ​would be supportive ⁠for gold from an inflation standpoint. But overall, the near-term macro setup for gold does not seem positive," said ​Soni Kumari, an analyst at ANZ.

Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle ​Bowman joined ⁠a growing number of policymakers on Tuesday in stressing that bringing down inflation remains the central bank's top priority.

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said the central bank ⁠has more ​rate increases ahead as it moves to lower ​elevated levels of inflation.

Among other metals, spot silver climbed 2.9% to $53.01 per ounce, and palladium gained 2.5% to $1,050.05.

(Reuters)

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