Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived on Wednesday at the venue of COP31, the UN climate change conference, in the Turkish city of Antalya to take part in its leaders' summit.

Barzani reached Antalya on Tuesday evening at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two-day leaders' summit, part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, opens on Wednesday.