President Barzani at ADF2026: reviews regional developments with US envoy

Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani and Tom Barrack, US special envoy for Syria and ambassador to Turkiye, on Friday discussed the impact of the war on Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), to which the president arrived in Antalya a day earlier.

The talks covered broader regional developments, with both sides highlighting the need for continued coordination to support stability and advance peace. Discussions also addressed ties between Baghdad, Erbil, and Washington, alongside developments in Syria and the situation of Kurdish communities.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و نێردەی سەرۆک ترەمپ بۆ كاروبارى سووريا دۆخى ناوچه‌كه‌ تاوتوێ ده‌كه‌نhttps://t.co/8fOoz9Ymfu pic.twitter.com/w4jAIRKgfY — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 17, 2026

Other issues of mutual interest were also reviewed.

Since hostilities escalated between the United States, Iran, and Israel on February 28, the Kurdistan Region has faced around 650 missile and drone incidents affecting diplomatic facilities, sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups, Peshmerga positions, oil fields, communication networks, residential areas, and public infrastructure, leaving about 16 people dead and 100 injured.

Read more: 650 Strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan: How deniability became a weapon

About the ADF2026

Hosted by Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ADF2026 runs from April 17 to 19 in Antalya under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,” bringing together global leaders, policymakers, diplomats, academics, and civil society representatives to address emerging challenges and future risks.