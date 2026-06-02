US envoy backs Iraq's push to bring arms under state control

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack welcomed Iraq's recent moves to place weapons under state control, describing the effort as an important step toward strengthening stability and restoring national sovereignty.

Barrack congratulated Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on the initiative, saying it lays the foundation for a renewed Iraqi state built on self-governance, lasting stability, and full sovereignty. He also praised armed groups that have decided to hand over their weapons to the Iraqi state, calling the move essential to strengthening public institutions and reinforcing order.

We extend our congratulations to Iraqi Prime Minister @AliFalihAlzaidy on this significant step forward, which represents the nascent foundation for a renewed Iraqi self-governance — grounded in restored sovereignty, enduring stability, and the promise of national renewal. We… https://t.co/DASE4l6CoM — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) June 2, 2026

Read more: US vetoes armed faction participation in Iraq’s new government

Yesterday, the Coordination Framework authorized Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali al-Zaidi to take measures “necessary to protect Iraq's interests,” while backing efforts to place weapons exclusively under state authority and separate the PMF from political and partisan structures.

Earlier today, Asaib Ahl al-Haq declared establishing a central committee to begin implementing measures to separate itself from PMF formations, citing calls to restrict weapons to state institutions. Yesterday, the Coordination Framework authorized Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali al-Zaidi to take measures “necessary to protect Iraq's interests,” while backing efforts to place weapons exclusively under state authority and separate the PMF from political and partisan structures.

The move follows last week's decision by Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr to dissolve links between his Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM-Sadrist) and its Saraya al-Salam armed wing, placing the force under state authority.