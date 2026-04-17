President Barzani at ADF2026: Discusses war fallout with Iran, EU, UK, Jordan officials

Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held a series of meetings on Friday with Iranian, European, British, and Jordanian officials on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026), focusing on the fallout of the recent regional conflict and efforts to sustain the ceasefire.

During talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, both sides emphasized the importance of preserving the truce after 40 days of fighting and preventing renewed escalation. The discussion also addressed relations between Baghdad, Erbil, and Tehran and the need to strengthen cooperation.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و جێگری وەزیری دەرەوەی ئێران كۆبوونه‌وه‌https://t.co/Wf70rjt0z1 pic.twitter.com/2Z1FHHwNgY — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 17, 2026

In a separate meeting with EU Special Envoy for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio, the agenda covered ties with the European Union, alongside regional developments, with both sides pointing to the importance of continued cooperation to support security and expand economic and political engagement.

Barzani also met UK Minister of State for the Middle East Hamish Falconer, reviewing relations with the United Kingdom and political developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including efforts to form a new government. The talks highlighted the importance of unity among Kurdish political parties to preserve stability and manage ongoing challenges, while also covering developments in Syria.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و وەزیری دەوڵەتی بەریتانیا دۆخی عێراق و ناوچەکە تاوتوێ دەکەنhttps://t.co/VdqMnaItcq pic.twitter.com/j3ugdje7rR — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 17, 2026

The Kurdish President further discussed bilateral ties and regional developments with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Barzani expressed appreciation for Amman’s support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و وەزیری دەرەوەی ئوردن داكۆكى لە بره‌ودان به‌ پەیوەندییەکان دەکەنەوەhttps://t.co/RjGVDa5bVW pic.twitter.com/t2PnHz2obD — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 17, 2026

Across the meetings, participants highlighted diplomacy as the primary path to resolving disputes and preventing further escalation.

Read more: Nechirvan Barzani: The Man with the Map