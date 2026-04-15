President Barzani hails France’s role in regional stability

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday praised France’s support for Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, and its role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.

During a meeting with French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel, the two sides reviewed recent regional developments and their impact on security, expressing hope that the ceasefire will hold and pave the way for an end to the conflict and a lasting settlement.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و باڵیۆزی فەرەنسا دۆخی ناوچەکە و پرۆسەی سیاسی تاوتوێ دەکەنhttps://t.co/zCKLwsuV3Q pic.twitter.com/XWZRBlsz5e — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 15, 2026

The talks also addressed political developments in Baghdad and Erbil, highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in resolving disputes.