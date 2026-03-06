President Barzani, Al-Sudani denounce attacks on Iraqi cities amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Friday stressed that Iraqi territory must not be used as a launching point for attacks against neighboring countries, according to a statement.

During a phone call, the two leaders discussed the latest regional security developments resulting from ongoing military operations and their repercussions for Iraq.

Both sides rejected attacks targeting Iraqi cities, including the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need to confront current challenges through “unified positions and coordinated discourse among national forces, in order to preserve the country’s stability and sovereignty and reinforce national security.”

The statement comes as regional tensions intensify following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region. In Iraq, factions aligned with Tehran have stepped up activity under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claiming rocket and drone attacks against what they describe as “enemy bases” in Iraq and neighboring areas. The country’s four presidencies reiterated on Thursday their longstanding rejection of using Iraq’s territory as a launchpad for attacks against neighboring states.

