Shafaq News- Nineveh

Mud and floodwater have disrupted truck traffic at the Rabia (Al-Yarubiyah) border crossing between Iraq and Syria, Nineveh Provincial Council member Khalaf al-Hadidi told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Al-Hadidi called the conditions “embarrassing and unacceptable” for Iraq and Nineveh. Truck drivers have been forced to rely on privately operated heavy machinery to pull their vehicles through the crossing.

He also criticized the contrast between the two sides, noting that the Syrian side appeared well-organized despite years of war, while the Iraqi side remained in poor condition.

The Provincial Council's Planning Committee will ask the council leadership to formally request urgent funding from the governor and provincial administration. If funds are unavailable, the rehabilitation project will be included in the province's 2027 regional development plan to establish a modern, fully equipped border crossing.

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