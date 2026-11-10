Shafaq News- Damascus

Iraq is an important market for the Syrian economy, reflecting Iraqi consumers' trust in Syrian products and offering significant opportunities to expand trade and investment ties between the two countries, Ghassan Sukkar, first deputy chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce, told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Sukkar identified transit trade, domestic industries and agricultural products as key areas where Syria could contribute to stronger economic cooperation with Iraq. He noted that Syrian industrial products are trusted by Iraqi consumers and have strong potential in the Iraqi market.

"The coming period could mark a new beginning for economic relations between the two countries by expanding cooperation and creating opportunities for businessmen and traders on both sides," he said.

Beyond bilateral trade, Sukkar highlighted Syria's potential role as a bridge between Syrian producers and Iraqi consumers, helping expand access to the Iraqi market for Syrian products.

He also called for more economic meetings, seminars and conferences, alongside direct discussions between traders and businesspeople from both countries to establish commercial partnerships, exchange expertise and explore joint investment opportunities.

On November 2, the Syrian Federation of Chambers of Commerce announced that the Iraqi government had agreed to facilitate entry visas for Syrian traders in the first, second and third business categories, provided they submit recommendation letters issued by the federation.

The federation urged chambers of commerce to coordinate with it to obtain the required recommendation letters and complete visa procedures. It said the measures followed a series of economic meetings and discussions between the two sides.